TYLER, Texas (KETK) Gayle Helms with Pets Fur People stopped by East Texas Live on Thursday to show off 8-week-old Snuffy.

Snuffy was brought into Pets Fur People with his little brother and mother about a week ago. Snuffy is solid black but his little brother has a little bit of white on him according to Gayle. Snuffy is very personable, outgoing and learning how to bark.

Adoption fees are $175 which includes 50% off obedient training, spay/neuter, vaccinations, and micro chip . Gale suggest Snuffy go to a family without small children as small children can sometimes be too rough with small puppies. She also reminds viewers that a adopting a puppy would not be a good fit for someone who travels a lot because puppies require a lot of attention.

To learn more about Pets Fur People they are having an open house Sept. 10 or you can visit Pets Fur People website.