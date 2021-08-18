Severely matted stray dog given new chance at life by Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center recently helped out a severely matted stray dog.
On Wednesday, several staff members spent hours shaving more than 2 lbs. of hair off a stray dog, who is now named Mattie.
This Friday, Mattie is going to Regard4Life Animal Rescue, a rescue partner of the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center.
Mattie will receive medical care until she gets healthy enough to adopt.
“As bad as this may have started, it feels so good to know we made such a big difference for this little dog,” according to a Facebook post from the shelter.
Regard4Life Animal Rescue posted on their Facebook, stating that Mattie “deserves the best chance for a great life” and will be at their rescue in Longview soon.
They said they already have a foster home ready to welcome her.
Those who would like to donate to her can contact Regard4Life.info@gmail.com.
Clear the Shelters is a national campaign that encourages people to adopt from their local shelters in an effort to “clear the shelters.” The campaign receives national and local coverage on NBC and each year over 100,000 animals are adopted from shelters and rescues that participate in our initiative. This year’s month-long event is August 23rd – September 19th. We hope that you can support our East Texas shelters and rescues.
KETK has partnered with these East Texas shelters and rescues:
- Animal Preservation of East Texas (APET)-SPCA
- Kurth Memorial Animal Services
- Smith County Animal Control and Shelter
- Justice for Samson Animal Rescue
- Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center
- Athens Animal Rescue Shelter
- Save Rocky the Great Dane Rescue and Rehab
- The Humane Society of Angelina County
- SPCA East Texas
- Blue Collar Mutts Rescue
- City of Henderson Animal Center
More than 551,000 pets have found their forever homes since 2015.