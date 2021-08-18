Severely matted stray dog given new chance at life by Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center recently helped out a severely matted stray dog.

On Wednesday, several staff members spent hours shaving more than 2 lbs. of hair off a stray dog, who is now named Mattie.

This Friday, Mattie is going to Regard4Life Animal Rescue, a rescue partner of the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center.

Mattie will receive medical care until she gets healthy enough to adopt.

“As bad as this may have started, it feels so good to know we made such a big difference for this little dog,” according to a Facebook post from the shelter.

Regard4Life Animal Rescue posted on their Facebook, stating that Mattie “deserves the best chance for a great life” and will be at their rescue in Longview soon.

They said they already have a foster home ready to welcome her.

Those who would like to donate to her can contact Regard4Life.info@gmail.com.