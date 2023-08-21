SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Animal Control will be hosting a Clear the Shelters event on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m and will include food trucks, Kona Ice and dozens of vendors, according to the shelter. To celebrate, dog adoptions will be free throughout the month of August with a donation of white washcloths, white towels or blankets.

Smith County Animal Control said that adoptions will also come with a voucher for spay/neuter and a rabies vaccination.

Clear the Shelters is a nationwide pet adoption campaign and the Smith County Animal Control and Shelter Coordinator Amber Greene said the event will be a fun family day for all to enjoy at the shelter for a good cause.

“Help us reach our goal of clearing the shelter,” said Greene.

The shelter is located at 322 East Ferguson Street in downtown Tyler and for more information on the event, call 903-266-4303 or visit their website.

To see the dogs that are currently available at the shelter, click here.