Clear the Shelters 2023 Partners
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: The Humane Society’s Pets Fur …
The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is a selective admission, life-sustaining animal sanctuary. Our mission is to provide a temporary haven for the animals in our care, until they find their forever families. We are committed to reduce and ultimately eliminate euthanasia as an acceptable method of population control for unwanted dogs and cats. We promote the positive results of spay/neuter programs to reduce dog and cat overpopulation, and pride ourselves in teaching responsible pet guardianship.
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Hope for Pets Rescue
Hope for Pets is a volunteer-run rescue group dedicated to the reduction of homeless and mistreated companion pets by finding loving forever homes for those currently in need, spaying and neutering existing adoptable animals to prevent future litters, returning lost animals to their owners, and reaching out to the community and educating the public. Hope for Pets will never use euthanasia as a means of population control.
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Nacogdoches Animal Services and …
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Barking Mad Animal Refuge
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Henderson Animal Center and Protection
Henderson Animal Center’s mission is to provide temporary shelter and excellent care for stray, unwanted and homeless animals for the city. Each day we strive to: Promote responsible pet ownership, Protect Citizens by housing public nuisance animals brought by local law enforcement, and Prevent unnecessary euthanasia by diligently locating homes for every animal possible within our care.
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Blue Collar Mutts Rescue
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Friends of Marshall Animals
Friends of Marshall Animals (FOMA) was formed in 2012 as a response to the growing awareness of problems at the old Marshall Animal Shelter. We became a federally tax-exempt 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in June, 2018. After incorporating, FOMA raised half of the money needed to build the new Marshall Pet Adoption Center – which opened in the summer of 2021. Today our board members, along with many volunteers and supporters, are working towards the goal of making Marshall a sustainable low-kill community, where every healthy adoptable finds a home.
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Marshall Pet Adoption Center
We are committed to improving the bond between pets and people. We are committed to increasing awareness of the necessity to spay/neuter. We are committed to the welfare of the public by enforcement of animal control ordinances. We are committed, as the local rabies control authority, to protect the community from stray and dangerous dogs. We are committed to the animal population of Marshall – investigating cruelty, neglect, and abandonment reports and prosecuting when necessary.
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Tyler Animal Control and Shelter
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Animal Preservation of East Texas …
APET’s mission is to reduce populations of unwanted dogs and cats, and to reduce animal cruelty, including neglect and abandonment, through spay/neuter initiatives and education. We recognize the importance of education and public outreach to foster a sentiment of compassionate, responsible pet ownership. APET also seeks to expand shelter to provide refuge and adoption options for a multitude of homeless dogs and cats.
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Smith County Animal Control & …
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Save Rocky the Great Dane Rescue …
To rescue Great Danes from neglect, abuse, and abandonment while providing medical care and individual rehabilitation through our experienced and loving foster home program until we are able to provide each rescued Dane with a qualified, caring, and permanent home that will ensure a good quality of life they deserve.