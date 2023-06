TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Asher is a 7-week-old kitten looking for a forever home.

Asher was brought into the SPCA with his little sister, who is also available for adoption and had to be bottle fed upon his arrival. The SPCA is looking for an indoor home for him. Asher has been around both cats and dogs and would do well in a multi-pet family.

For more information on Asher, watch the video above and visit their website.