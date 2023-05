TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kat Cortelyou with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to help 8-week-old Capella find a forever home.

Capella is a shepherd and husky mix who had been left with her mother and littermates in a crate outside the shelter. She will grow to be about 45 pounds and is very friendly.

