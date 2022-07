TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas shared on social media that they would appreciate it if the community could donate dog food to them.

They need Iams Puppy and adult dog food. The shelter said one of their puppy’s, Birdie, is very worried about her dinner.

The SPCA also shared a link to their wish list. Some other items they’re requesting are cat litter and puppy pee pads.

