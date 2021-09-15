KETK East Texas Clear the Shelters August 23-September 19, 2021 Tyler, Longview, Lufkin, Nacogdoches

SPCA of East Texas introduces us to Greta

Clear the Shelters

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs, president and founder of the SPCA of East Texas, stopped by East Texas Live today to help this four-legged friend find her forever home.

Greta is a two-year-old Dachshund that was put into the SPCA’s program from the City of Tyler. Greta is almost completely housebroken and is very loving and sweet according to Dobbs. Greta is currently nursing 4 puppies. She will be ready in two weeks for adoption.

According to Dobbs, it is important to adopt from a shelter in East Texas because there are so many great homeless animals in the shelters and there is a large stray animal population in Smith county.

To find an additional furry forever family member, to foster or to adopt Greta or one of her puppies, visit the SPCA of East Texas website.

