SPCA of Texas Offers Pet Photo Calendar Contest

(DALLAS, TX); June 22, 2021 – The SPCA of Texas has announced its third annual Pet Photo Calendar Contest, allowing pet owners to share their favorite pet photos in hopes of winning a coveted spot in the SPCA of Texas’ 2022 calendar.



To participate, people can register for the contest for $25 and submit their cutest pet photo. Then, registrants can ask friends, family and co-workers to vote for their beloved pet in the contest to help them win one of the top spots.

The top 12 vote-getters will be featured as monthly images, and all entries are guaranteed to have their image included in the calendar or on the collage pages. Registrants can make an additional donation during the entry process with each dollar counting as one vote, a minimum of $5. Additionally, people can opt to feature their pet on a specific calendar day by reserving a placement for $15. Registrants can also order additional copies of the calendar for $23, including shipping. Reserving a calendar day or ordering extra copies of the calendar do not count as contest entries. All proceeds from contest entries will help the SPCA of Texas provide shelter and care for the homeless animals in North Texas.



To enter, please complete the registration form at spca.org/photocontest. Those who would like to submit their entry via mail or in person, please email calendar@spca.org for more information. Online voting closes on August 31, 2021, at 11:59:59 p.m. Mailed votes will need to be postmarked by August 20, 2021, to count towards the contest.



Each entrant will receive a 2022 calendar by mail in November of 2021. Prizes are not transferable and may not be redeemed for cash. A photoshoot for the cover of the 2022 wall calendar will be auctioned off at the 2021 Fur Ball Patron Party.



Learn more about the Pet Photo Calendar Contest at spca.org/photocontest and view the contest rules, or contact calendar@spca.org for more information.

The SPCA of Texas is the leading animal welfare organization in North Texas. Founded in 1938, the non-profit operates two shelters, an equine/livestock center, two spay/neuter clinics, two mobile spay/neuter and wellness vehicles, one mobile adoptions vehicle and an emergency animal rescue center, all located in Dallas, Collin and Ellis Counties, and maintains a team of animal cruelty investigators who respond to thousands of calls in North Texas counties. The organization does not euthanize for time or space. Moreover, the SPCA of Texas serves as an active resource center for an array of services that bring people and animals together to enrich each other’s lives. The SPCA of Texas is not affiliated with any other entity and does not receive general operating funds from the City of Dallas, State of Texas, federal government or any other national humane organization. The SPCA of Texas is dedicated to providing every animal exceptional care and a loving home. To learn more about the SPCA of Texas, visit spca.org.