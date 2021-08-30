SPCA of Texas rescues Mississippi strays from Hurricane Ida

DALLAS, Texas (KETK)- The SPCA of Texas relocated 32 homeless animals from Mississippi displaced by Hurricane Ida.

On Aug. 28, the SPCA of Texas deployed a team to Gulfport, Mississippi where homeless cats were rescued before the Category 4 storm made landfall. The cats and kittens were relocated to Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center in the Dallas area.

“The SPCA of Texas is proud to partner with other animal welfare organizations and shelters to help animals impacted by natural disasters like Hurricane Ida” Interim VP of Animal Welfare for the SPCA of Texas Courtney Burns

The strays will be treated and evaluated on a case by case basis, and eventually will be be available for adoption in the coming weeks. To help these animals and other animals in the East Texas community consider supporting KETK’s Clear the Shelters.