SPCA of Texas rescues Mississippi strays from Hurricane Ida

Mississippi cats rescued by SPCA of Texas

September 19 2021 12:00 am

DALLAS, Texas (KETK)- The SPCA of Texas relocated 32 homeless animals from Mississippi displaced by Hurricane Ida.

On Aug. 28, the SPCA of Texas deployed a team to Gulfport, Mississippi where homeless cats were rescued before the Category 4 storm made landfall. The cats and kittens were relocated to Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center in the Dallas area.

“The SPCA of Texas is proud to partner with other animal welfare organizations and shelters to help animals impacted by natural disasters like Hurricane Ida”

Interim VP of Animal Welfare for the SPCA of Texas Courtney Burns

The strays will be treated and evaluated on a case by case basis, and eventually will be be available for adoption in the coming weeks. To help these animals and other animals in the East Texas community consider supporting KETK’s Clear the Shelters.

Clear the Shelters is a national campaign that encourages people to adopt from their local shelters in an effort to “clear the shelters.” The campaign receives national and local coverage on NBC and each year over 100,000 animals are adopted from shelters and rescues that participate in our initiative. This year’s month-long event is August 23rd – September 19th. We hope that you can support our East Texas shelters and rescues.

KETK has partnered with these East Texas shelters and rescues:

More than 551,000 pets have found their forever homes since 2015.

