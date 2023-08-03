The Clear The Shelters Fund allows you to donate directly to support the registered shelter of your choice.

Greater Good Charities, NBCUniversal Local, a division of NBCUniversal, and Hill’s Pet Nutrition are excited to bring you the Clear The Shelters Fund, running from August 1 – August 31, 2023!

Donations made from 8:00 AM on August 1 through 10:59 PM CT on August 6 will be matched dollar for dollar by Hill’s Pet Nutrition, up to a total of $25,000 across registered shelters who receive donations during that time frame. ClearTheSheltersFund.org

Additionally, there will be weekly prize funds for registered shelter partners from our partners at Hill’s Pet Nutrition, meaning your donation could give even more to your shelter.

All of our East Texas partners who joined the Clear the Shelters Fund, click or scan the code to go directly to the donation page.