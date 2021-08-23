There is 1 more week to vote for Bossart Bark Park to win grant from PetSafe

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – There is one more week left to vote for Bossart Bark Park for PetSafe’s Bark for Your Park Contest.

If Bossart Bark Park wins, they will get one of two prizes:

A $25,000 grant

A $5,000 grant

PetSafe will give a total of $150,000 to ten deserving communities. Five parks will receive $25,000 grants to create new parks and another five will receive $5,000 for park improvements and maintenance.

“We need our SPCA of East Texas community to support this grant by voting daily or as often as possible and share with friends to vote from Aug. 3 until Aug. 31,” said a statement from SPCA of East Texas.

Information on how to vote is available by clicking at the Petsafe website.

The Bossart Bark Park, which opened in 2018 in Tyler, is an eight-acre community park on 60 acres of rolling hills.

The Bossart Bark Park was the only dog park in Texas to become finalists.