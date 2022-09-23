Follow the hard-working staff at the Dumb Friends League in Denver, CO as they care for their animals with the help of Hill’s Pet Nutrition.
Clear the Shelters Partners
Animal Preservation of East Texas (APET-SPCA)
657 Co Rd 2840, Mineola, TX 75773
(903) 638-6902
Athens Animal Rescue Shelter
901 W College St, Athens, TX 75751
(903) 292-1287
Blue Collar Mutts Rescue
(936) 404-7908
Lufkin, TX
Henderson Animal Center
312 1201 Highland Dr. Henderson, TX 75652
903-657-7651
Humane Society of Angelina County
Winnie Berry Pet Adoption Center
1102 N John Redditt Dr, Lufkin, TX 75904
(936) 639-1880
Nicholas Pet Haven
12903 Hwy 155 S, Tyler, TX 75703
903-630-4242
Kurth Memorial Animal Services & Adoption Center
1901 Hill St, Lufkin, TX 75904
(936) 633-0218
Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center
303 H G Mosley Pkwy, Longview, TX 75604
(903) 297-7387
Save Rocky the Great Dane Rescue and Rehab
Bullard, TX
srgdrr.inc@gmail.com
Smith County Animal Control & Shelter
312 E Ferguson St, Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 266-4303
SPCA of East Texas
3405 E NE Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75708
(903) 596-7722
Tyler Animal Control & Shelter
4218 Chandler Hwy Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 535-0045
Furr Ever Pets Rescue & Shelter
Judson, TX
(903) 918-3213
Barking Mad Animal Rescue
Hemphill, TX
(903) 918-3213
Hope for Pets Rescue
Gladewater, TX
(903) 309-3796
