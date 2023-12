TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Animal Control and Shelter is offering no cost adoptions for dogs and cats for the month of December as a part of their White Towel Christmas adoption special.

Instead of paying an adoption fee of $120 for dogs and $80 for cats, potential pet owners can donate 12 white towels and bring their fluffy friend home for free.

Any cats or dogs adopted from Tyler Animal Shelter are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.