Tyler Animal Shelter invites community to see new murals in facility

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Animal Shelter has invited the community to come check out the new murals that were painted inside the facility.

People can stop by at 4218 Chandler Hwy on Thursday, Aug. 19 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is come and go and some of the artists will be finishing up their work or hanging out to talk with people as they stop by.

Five local artists have spent the month of August working on their own murals inside the facility to create an inviting space to foster animal adoptions.