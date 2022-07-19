TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Nicholas Pet Haven in Tyler announced they will be closed for two weeks after a parvo outbreak at the shelter.

Photo courtesy of Nicholas Pet Haven.

“11 sick babies so far,” shelter staff said. “$3,000 at ER for six babies not to mention mounting bills. We are closed on intakes.”

The shelter is asking for no volunteers at this time while they are shut down to care for the sick animals, and ask for those that can to donate.

“We will continue to help animals in need but they cannot come to our facility,” shelter staff said. “Thank you for your support.”

Parvo is classified under the Merck Veterinary Manual as a disease of the stomach and small intestines. Parvo in puppies can also affect the bone marrow, lymphopoietic tissues and in some cases the heart according to the American Kennel Club.

Puppies are most susceptible to parvo, and remain vulnerable to catching it until they receive all three shots in the vaccination series against the virus.

Parvo is a potentially fatal disease, and has a survival rate according to the American Kennel Club of 68% to 92%.

Nicholas Pet Haven has opened an online fundraiser to raise money for incoming vet bills, and as of 11 a.m. Tuesday have raised $1,580.