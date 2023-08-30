TYLER, Texas (KETK) – When looking to adopt a pet, there are some local ordinances and Texas laws potential adopters should be aware of.

According to the Texas State Law Library, many pet laws are set at the local level so checking for local ordinances is increasingly important. The City of Tyler, for example, has a limit of four dogs or cats per household, and a leash law ordinance.

The Texas Health and Safety Code establishes that the owner of a dog or cat “shall have the animal vaccinated against rabies by the time the animal is four months of age and at regular intervals thereafter.”

A veterinarian who vaccinates a dog or cat against rabies is also required by the state code to issue the owner a certificate of the vaccination.

The state code also sets requirements for adoption regarding spay/neuter by stating “a releasing agency may not release a dog or cat for adoption unless the animal has been sterilized or the release is made to a new owner who signs an agreement to have the animal sterilized.”

New owners who sign a sterilization agreement will then need to deliver to the releasing agency, a letter signed by the veterinarian who performed the spay/neuter, according to the state code.

“Each releasing agency may set its own standards for potential adopters if those standards are applied in a fair and equal manner,” the state code said.