TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Adopting a new pet from the shelter is a great way to help out the pet, the shelter and your family.

Gayle Helms with Pets Fur People explained the importance of the fees that shelters charge.

“We are animal shelters, but we’re also a business so revenue is very, very important to us. And for us, the adoption fees are not really enough to even cover the expenses of getting a dog or a cat ready for adoption,” Helms said.

She told KETK News that the fees help to provide several things for the shelter like:

Dog and cat vaccinations

Spaying and neutering

Monthly heartworm preventative

Monthly flea and tick preventative

According to Helms, for Pets Fur People, the preventative medication costs $21 per dog, per month as long as they are in the shelter.

“So, you know, we need it like any other business needs it for your utilities, for the repair and maintenance,” she said.

Although shelter adoption fees are important, Helms said donations are as well.

“It helps with our cash flow for the adoption fees, but that’s not really how we make our money. The majority of how we make our money is donations from the community,” she said.

Not only do the donations and fees help the shelters, but they also ultimately help the animals.

“These are the abandoned or the homeless animals that need a home, and they really are so much healthier, they’re so much more well-adjusted than these purebred animals that sometimes they have so many health issues because of overbreeding,” Helms said.

Making a shelter pet the newest addition to your family, or providing donations are great ways to help Clear the Shelters.