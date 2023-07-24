LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Winnie Berry Humane Society of Angelina County currently has an increased need for volunteers at their animal shelter in Lufkin. The shelter is looking for volunteers who care about animals and want to make a difference in their lives.

Duties that volunteers may have at the shelter include:

Cleaning

Feeding

Playing

Socializing

“When we have volunteers that are coming in and playing with our animals, they’re getting a lot more physical and mental stimulation which makes them a lot more stressed out in the shelter, so when people come in to adopt them or to look at them, they’re used to having people come in and out and it’s a good thing because these people are coming in to look at them and play with them, looking forward to meeting them.” Shelbi Hughes, executive director of the Winnie Berry Animal Shelter

Volunteering is open to all ages but those under 18 will have to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Currently the shelter is at full capacity with 25 dogs and 14 cats.

To volunteer call 936-639-1880 or email the shelter at animalcaretech1@winnieberry.org.