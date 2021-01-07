Clergy holds national service for pastor killed in Starrville Church shooting

(KETK)- An online national memorial service was held for pastor Mark Allen McWilliams on Jan. 6.

McWilliams, 62, of Frankston, was a minister at Starrville Methodist Church, located on FM 757 at FM 16 in Winona.

The group that held the event was the 67th Precinct Clergy Council, but they are also known as the God Squad. They are based in Brooklyn, New York and they started the service at 3:00 p.m.

“Today, we have come to pay him tribute and to say that we stand with the family,” said Gil Monrose, a pastor.

Pastor Monrose also said the group could simply not let the day go by unnoticed, and they also prayed for pastor McWilliams family several times.

“Father we pray that his family will be kept under the wings of your protection,” added Monrose.

During the event some members of the group sang. They also held a moment of silence to honor the fallen pastor.

“This is a sad moment, where we have to continuously do memorial services for pastors that are shot and killed in their own sanctuaries, while doing the work of the lord,” said Franklin Wilson, a reverend.

At one point, they also lit two candles for pastor McWilliams. The group also encouraged other people who were watching the event to light a candle of their own or turn on their flashlights.