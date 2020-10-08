Hit the Bricks features Liberty Live concert with UT Tyler Jazz Faculty

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On the second Saturday of every month, Downtown Tyler celebrates Hit the Bricks.
For the month of October, Hit the Bricks will be partially online with all restaurants and stores reopened to the public.
Some of the activities at this months Hit the Bricks include:
- Experience Secrets of the Garden in person at Gallery Main Street in the Plaza Tower Atrium or online at DowntownTyler.org. All art is available for purchase. Gallery is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- Take a virtual tour of the Goodman LeGrand House and Museum while listening to the audio tour from our Roses and Weeds podcast. Museum open for visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Capacity limit of 5 visitors at a time.
- Visit “The Art and Science of Arachnids” at the Discovery Science Place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to learn all about arachnids in art, science and culture. Get up close to almost 100 live spiders from around the globe! Admission is $5 or $3 for DSP members.
Live music will also be featured:
- Join Liberty Hall on Facebook Live for Liberty Live: Concerts from the Couch. Lineup is as follows:
- 11 a.m.: Max Mcruiz
- 11:30 a.m.: UT Tyler Jazz Faculty & Friends
- Bluez Boyz at ETX Brewing Co. from 8 to 10 p.m.
For a full list, hours of operation, address and contact information, visit DowntownTyler.org.
Hit the Bricks is held rain or shine, cold or hot and even amid pandemics. Help us support our local Downtown businesses during this time.