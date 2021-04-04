Community gathers for sunrise Easter services at a Tyler cemetery

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Some early risers celebrated Easter Sunday at a Tyler cemetery for the annual sunrise service.
The sermon was done by former Green Acres Senior Associate Pastor Ken Warren at Cathedral in the Pines Memorial Garden on S. Broadway Avenue.
Warren said that since the first Easter service was practically in a cemetery, he wanted to be a part of continuing the tradition.
“This is a unique service in that we invite people from all over the community to come out at 7 a.m. on Easter Sunday morning, which is typically sunrise time, and celebrate the risen Lord in a unique place in a unique time,” Warren said.
Warren said he enjoys the small group setting where fellow church members can come together to celebrate the resurrection.
