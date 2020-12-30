Community pays tribute to former Troup police officer killed in wreck

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dakota Powell was riding his motorcycle Dec. 18 on Van Highway and Loop 323 in Tyler when he was suddenly hit by an SUV that failed to yield the right of way. Powell died that evening.

His family, friends, co-workers and many others gathered together to honor his memory. They say his impact on their lives was priceless.

“He changed me for the better. He made me a better wife, a better mother, a better friend inside and out,” Shelby Powell, Dakota’s wife said. “He showed me who Christ was, I mean we grew up in church together, but his love is… I don’t even know how to explain it to you.”

Dakota was an officer for the Arp Police Department, then became an officer at the Troup Police Department.

“That was his passion, to get out there and make a better place for everybody else,” Shelby said.

Once the funeral service was over, dozens of people hopped on their motorcycles to remember Dakota with one last ride. They put up a cross at the intersection where he died so everyone who passes by will remember his name.

Dakota is survived by his wife Shelby and his two children.