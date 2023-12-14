COMO, Texas (KETK) – In a release, Como Pickton ISD announced that they are rebuilding the athletic fieldhouse after the previous one was destroyed in a tornado in June.

The new facilities will serve as a fieldhouse and concession stand and will reportedly be an upgrade from the previous fieldhouse.

Officials said the funding for the new facility is not from a bond that was recently voted on, rather a combination of insurance funds and the school’s fund balance.

“We are excited about our students being able to utilize these upgraded facilities. The tornado was devastating to our school, but it has been a blessing in many ways as well. This is just one example,” Como Pickton ISD said, “For those who knew Coach Niblett, we plan on continuing to honor him by keeping the building named for him. As always, we thank you for your continued support of our students.”