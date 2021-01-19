Construction begins on new Winnsboro farmers market pavilions

WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Dirt work has officially started on the new Winnsboro Farmers’ Market pavilions.

There are plans for a playground, stage, new picnic tables and several produce stands for the future of the farmer’s market.

Four vender pavilions will be completed for the spring opening, but according to the Winnsboro Famer’s Market Facebook page, they will have to wait for funding to fully complete their plans.

While they look for part and agricultural grants, they say a good way to help them meet their goals is to buy t-shirts.

There is a video blueprint for the future of the farmer’s market available to watch at their website.