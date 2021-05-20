COOKING UP COMPASSION: South Tyler Rotary Club holds annual fundraiser to help nonprofits

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The South Tyler Rotary Club is hosting their annual Reed Franklin Spaghetti Supper. On Thursday, Rotarians will be serving a meal of spaghetti, salad, and a dessert, all for a good cause. 2021 marks the 29th year the club is cooking up compassion. This annual fundraiser allows them to support local nonprofits through grants for specific projects.

For the past 28 years, the event has been an in-person supper. The group usually sells tickets to feed around 1,000 people and in past years has raised over $45,000 for their cause. After last year’s fundraiser was canceled due to COVID-19, South Tyler Rotary has decided to change their supper’s format to a delivery service this year. Throughout the day, the organization will be serving meals to other Tyler charities.

“We have found through this past year that Tyler residents have huge hearts, and they want to give, and they want to support. So, we want to continue to serve the way that we do, and so we’re hoping that people will maybe see this and say hey, you know what, we can be a sponsor, we can support the South Tyler Rotary Spaghetti Fundraiser.” Beth Blaisdell, President Elect Rotary Club

This year, the rotary club is preparing 500 meals and is partnering with organizations like Meals on Wheels, the Salvation Army, and Breckenridge Village to feed their clients for the day. This event is allowing the club to fundraise for their grant program while also fulfilling their duty of “serving to change lives.”

President-Elect Beth Blaisdell is urging people of the community in need of a healthy, hot meal to visit Gateway to Hope at noon today or the Salvation Army soup kitchen at 4:30 p.m. to grab a bite to eat.