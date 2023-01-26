TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The 2023 Cattle Barons’ Gala will have a Texas native as their headliner for the event that benefits the American Cancer Society.

Jack Ingram, country star and Woodlands native, will be the star of the 35th annual gala, ‘Hope on the Horizon‘ on June 10, at the Texas Rose Horse Park.

Sara and Ryan Nash will be the Gala Chairs for next year’s event, and for Ryan this cause is personal. In a video message, he shares how he lost his mother to a rare form of cancer in January of this year.

“I cannot think of a better way to honor her memory than by raising funds alongside the American Cancer Society. Every dollar raised, every volunteer, every hour spent on research brings us hope that the cure for cancer is on the horizon.” RYAN NASH, 2023 CHAIR

Courtesy: Cattle Barons’ Gala committee

Throughout a recording career that has spanned more than 20 years, Jack Ingram has maintained a reputation for uncompromising, personally charged song craft and energetic, charismatic performances, earning him prominent stature in a prestigious tradition of iconoclastic singer-songwriters.

Some of his top songs include:

“Barefoot and Crazy”

“Am I Right or Amarillo”

“Beat Up Ford”

“Keep on Keepin’ On”

“Maybe She’ll Get Lonely”

Former 2022 Cattle Barons’ Gala Chair, Whitney Cain, welcomed guests at the American Cancer Society Leadership Breakfast.

“The work of the American Cancer Society is incredible,” Cain said. “So many milestones and advancements in prevention and treatment have been made, but we are not done. To continue the work to literally put an end to cancer, we know that we are ‘Stronger Together’ here in Tyler.”

The inaugural Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala was first held in June 1988. To date, more than $17 million dollars has been raised locally to support both local and national cancer support services including cancer research.