COVID-19 moves Arc of Smith County annual fundraiser online

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Arc of Smith County’s 17th annual “Boo Ball” fundraiser is moving online this year due to the pandemic, now called “The Boo Hoo Ball.”

In an effort to keep their clients and families safe, people can participate in the event virtually this weekend by sending photos to the Arc of Smith County Facebook page. The winner will receive a $200 gift card to Brookshires.

There will be a silent auction and “Art for Arc” contest with paintings done by special needs adults. People can purchase the artwork off of their Facebook page with the starting price of $15.

Despite the in-person cancellation of this year’s event, Executive Director Susan Hawkins said their Halloween fundraiser is an important opportunity to not only raise funds for future programs, but to also connect with their clients from home.

“We do this to keep them busy to keep them involved in the community, and to experience things that any of us can experience. We want to offer that to them.“ Susan Hawkins, Executive Director, Arc of Smith County

For those looking to get involved with this weekend’s events and future programs, you can visit their website here.