CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – The City of Crocket is seeking information for an illegal tire dumping.

According to a release on Wednesday, at the Old Gym on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Crockett sits a mountain of abandoned tires. The City of Crockett put forward a $500 reward for information that can lead to whoever may have done this.

The public is asked to contact Crockett Code Enforcement at 936-544-5156, and officials said callers will remain anonymous.