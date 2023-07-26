TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Participating Dairy Queen locations will host their “Miracle Treat Day” on Thursday to serve hope to kids across the country.

This event in partnership with Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances. According CHRISTUS, when customers purchase a Blizzard, $1 or more stays local and serves children in the Tyler community by providing care to them and offering their families comfort.

“It’s a sweet treat for a great cause,” said Christina Mosier, CMN Hospitals program manager. “You get to enjoy delicious Dairy Queen ice cream, which everyone loves, plus help provide lifesaving equipment, programs and services for the kids who need it most in your community.”

The donations from Dairy Queen will help children lead healthy lives, fostering leaders of tomorrow. Since 1984, Dairy Queen has raised more than $80 million nationwide in support of Children’s Miracle Network.