Destination Texas: Family fun at East Texas Zoo and Gator Park

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – Originally built as a safe haven for alligators, the East Texas Zoo and Gator Park is the perfect place for a summer adventure.

Along with the green reptiles, the park hosts many other animals like monkeys, kangaroos and hyenas. Some roam the grounds to join you on your visit, and almost all of the furry friends can be fed by hand. A feeding cup costs $2-$3.

Aside from watching the gators get fed and seeing other exotic creatures, visiting the Van Zandt County destination also means learning more about animals. Fun facts are told every step of the way.

The zoo features more than just gators– it also has other beloved animals. A giraffe named Loki, a yellow snake named Lemon Drop, a Brazilian Tapir named George and more. Animals are frequently featured on the zoo’s Facebook page.

The little zoo is open year around, welcoming guests everyday of all ages.

“We just want the place to be a good educational place where people can come and learn about the animals,” manager Logan Daw said.

A big attraction is the baby room where you can play with a few small, free roaming animals like a baby warthog, a fennec fox and armadillos. The baby room is $10 per person.

It only costs $12 per person to spend the day at the gator park. Ages two and under are free.

The East Texas Zoo and Gator Park also has an active social media page, sharing photos of their animals and interacting with the community.

The zoo is open every day from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. except for Christmas Day and Thanksgiving Day.

If you’re wild about the zoo, this spot in Grand Saline is the destination for you.