Destination Texas: Tyler State Park is perfect spot for nature lovers

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — For those who enjoy spending time in nature and relaxing by a lake, Tyler State Park is a perfect summer destination for some fun time in the sun.

“If you’re planning more of a kind of a stay-cation, staying close, this is your 985-acre backyard,” says Boyd Sanders, a park ranger who can often be found leading campers on hikes and nature exploration excursions.

Tyler State Park is located off Highway 14, north of Tyler and near Hawkins.

Built on pine-covered land by the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1930s, Tyler State Park has a lot to offer: miles of trails for hikers and mountain bike riders and places full of wildflowers and native plants.

Sanders the park’s most popular attraction is beautiful spring-fed lake.

“The 64-acre lake right in the middle of the park,” says Sanders. “We have a little swim area. A little swim platform out in the middle of it.”

Campers also can rant kayaks, paddle boats and campers to go out on the lake.

People can buy day passes or rent cabins and screened shelters in the park or bring in tents or RVs for overnight stays.

For Nancy Keel of Slocum, Tyler State Park is the perfect vacation spot.

“Sometimes we just don’t have time to go for a long ways (on vacation), and this just makes it close and it is beautiful out here,” Keel said while recently staying in the park with her family.

More than anything, Tyler State Park offers opportunities for people to take it easy.

“This is a place where people can reconnect with the outdoors,” Sanders says. “They can get away from the urban mess, the high blood pressures, the ulcers. And they can come out here, relax, enjoy the nature.”

Keel says she is already looking forward to her next visit. “Absolutely, (I am). … hopefully with more of the grandchildren next time.”

Tyler State Park is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30. Reservations are required for overnight stays. For more information about the park click here.

Editor’s Note: KETK is presenting stories about places where families can go for fun and adventure in Texas this summer.