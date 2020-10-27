Stop and enjoy the roses: City encouraging visitors to see its famous garden

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Although the Texas Rose Festival will not take place this weekend in Tyler as originally scheduled, city tourism officials are encouraging visitors to come and see the Tyler Rose Garden.

“Even though we’ll miss the parade, the pageantry, the dresses, one thing we don’t have to miss are the roses,” says information from the city. “While the Texas Rose Festival has been postponed until next year, the Tyler Rose Garden is still open to the public.”

Officials canceled the festival due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns. The festival traditionally attracts several thousand visitors to Tyler.

The 14-acre garden at 420 Rose Park Drive is the largest city maintained rose garden in the United States and has more than 500 varieties of roses.

The garden is open every day from sunrise to sunset. It is free to walk through the garden, which has pavilions, fountains and specialty areas.

“It’s the perfect time of year to stop and smell the roses in Tyler, Texas,” says the city’s message