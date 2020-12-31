Don Henley, other conservationists to be honored Saturday at Neches Wildlife Refuge

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Friends of the Neches River will place wood duck nesting boxes in the Neches River National Wildlife Refuge on Saturday to pay tribute to singer Don Henley and other conservationists.

The nesting boxes will be built in the names of recent Caddo Lake Institute honorees Jim Neal, retired US Fish and Wildlife biologist; Richard LeTourneau, water and river conservationist; Janice Bezanson, past executive director of Texas Conservation Alliance; and Henley.

Henley, a native of Cass County went on to fame as a founder of the Eagles and a successful solo artist. He was a founder of Caddo Lake Institute, a non-profit scientific and educational organization that works to preserve Caddo Lake.

Friends of the Neches River will gather 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Neches River National Wildlife Refuge headquarters are, located off Highway 79 between Jacksonville and Palestine.

Don Henley, pictured here on Caddo Lake, is being honored for his conservation work in East Texas (Courtesy Henley Facebook page)

“We are extremely excited about the interest we have had to honor these and others with nesting boxes on the Neches Refuge,” Dr. Michael Banks, co-chair of the Friends of the Neches River said. “Not only does the placement of the boxes honor these but it also provides a safe place for the native wood duck to nest which should be a game changer in the increase of the wood duck population.”

Those who are being honored have been invited to attend. The event is free and the public is invited to help erect the nesting boxes.

Attendees should bring a lawn chair for the ceremony and registration is required, organizers said. To register, email Michael Banks at mdbanksdds@gmail.com or call or text Michael at 903-372-1987.

Social distancing and other COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, organizers said. Those who are sick or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 should not attend.

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Game wardens investigate possible illegal deer hunting in Smith County, seize 16 sets of antlers

Texas game wardens seize ducks, charge hunters with using bait to attract birds