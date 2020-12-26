Don’t even think about dumping food, grease down the sink

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After big holiday meals, some of that left over food and oils used to cook it sometimes are put down drains, which can clog sinks and sewer lines.

“I’ve seen it where people just scrape their plates off and pile them up in the sink,” said Cliff McCoy, owner of McCoy’s Plumping in Tyler. “They’ve got piled up food in the sink. … And whatever that is, it is going to turn into mush and it doesn’t drain down that drain.”

McCoy said that if people insist on putting food scraped from plates down the drain, they should use the disposal and turn on the water.

Tyler Water Utilities reminds residents to properly dispose of fats, oils and grease to avoid costly sewer line repairs.

TWU says to never pour cooking oil or grease down the drain or garbage disposal. It recommends to wipe or scrape food and oils from pans and plates before washing them, to pour excess grease in a container and then throw that container in the trash.

ALSO IN THE NEWS