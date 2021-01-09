TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In downtown Tyler, East Texas artists art was featured with Gallery Main Street’s Alley to Galley.
The mural style art will be transformed to a gallery version of the paintings.
You can visit the art at the Plaza Tower Atrium or you can see the exhibit online at downtowntyler.org
- Downtown Art Alley in Tyler features art from East Texas local artists
- Saturday Evening Forecast: Snow on the way
- Bryan’s Cheesecake brings a slice of sweetness to Tyler
- Zonta Club of Longview’s prom dress boutique cancels free giveaway due COVID-19
- Here’s how to spot the rare conjunction of Jupiter, Mercury and Saturn in the sky tonight