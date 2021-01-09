Downtown Art Alley in Tyler features art from East Texas local artists

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In downtown Tyler, East Texas artists art was featured with Gallery Main Street’s Alley to Galley.

The mural style art will be transformed to a gallery version of the paintings.

You can visit the art at the Plaza Tower Atrium or you can see the exhibit online at downtowntyler.org

