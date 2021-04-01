Downtown Gilmer’s new mural is brightening up the Upshur County square

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Live Gilmer, a nonprofit organization, is working to revitalize and beautify the center of the town. The group collaborated with artist Dan Black, a former LeTourneau University student, to create a colorful statement piece that could represent East Texas.

The painting features pine trees, a beautiful sunset, and bright colors. Anna Conlan with Live Gilmer says the mural perfectly depicts an East Texas landscape and is going to help them move the Upshur County hub into a new, modern, and forward direction.





The addition of the mural is just one step in Live Gilmer’s main goal: to get more visitors into the area. Black’s mural has definitely played its part in the organization’s efforts by providing a colorful spot for people to come by to admire and enjoy.

“We’ve been really excited about how much more traffic we’ve seen downtown. Everyday there’s people taking pictures in front of it. We love the positive media coverage that we’ve gotten that brings a light to everything that’s going on in Downtown Gilmer. We’ve seen so many people who are never down here to come and sit in front of the mural and enjoy part of what they didn’t even know they could do in Gilmer, so it’s been very exciting.” Anna Conlan, Live Gilmer

Dan Black and members of Live Gilmer worked together for several months to bring the bright painting to life. The actual painting process took the artist eight weeks to complete.

“Live Gilmer worked very hard all week to make sure my experience was awesome! I’m very grateful for that and for the hospitality of the local business owners on the square. I feel honored to get to be a part of the Gilmer downtown, and I hope the painting helps to brighten spirits and inspire those who see it.” Dan Black, Artist

Along with the mural, Live Gilmer is adding many other things to the downtown area. They are adding more outdoor seating and have added speakers to the lampposts so people can listen to music while they stroll the square.