LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Main Street America has made Downtown Longview an Accredited Main Street America program for their “exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development.”

“We are very proud to acknowledge this year’s 862 Accredited Main Street America programs, and their steadfast dedication to nurture economically and culturally vibrant downtown districts,” said Hannah White, interim president and CEO of Main Street America. “The increase in the size and impact of our network speaks volumes to the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of local communities and drive innovative solutions.”

The Texas Historical Commission evaluates Downtown Longview annually for these criteria:

building grassroots revitalization programs

fostering strong public-private partnerships

nurturing economic opportunity for small businesses and entrepreneurs

preserving historic places, spaces and cultural assets

“For One Hundred Acres of Heritage to receive the National Main Street accreditation is an honor. It would not have been possible without the commitment and dedication of all of our Downtown Longview Board Members and the excellent facilitation from Main Street Coordinator Nickolas Mayfield,” said Main Street board president Hank Guichelaar.

Other East Texas cities that have been accredited include:

Livingston

Nacogdoches

San Augustine

Palestine

Carthage

Tyler

Kilgore

Canton

Mineola

Winnsboro

Pittsburg

Linden

Mount Vernon

Texarkana

To learn more, visit the City of Longview online.