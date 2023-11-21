TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Downtown Tyler Gallery Main Street is hosting an open call for an artist to be featured in 2024.

The Gallery Main Street is hosting a fully digital entry in order to select an artist to be featured for an exhibit in 2024. Artists looking to participate can find the full information on their website.

Artists are able to submit three pieces of art to showcase their own style. The deadline for entries is midnight December 22, and the selected artist will be announced on January 3.

The selected artist will have their exhibit run in the gallery from November 8, 2024 through January 6, 2025. The Opening day will include a celebratory reception for the artist and their exhibit.

The selected artist will also be featured on the Downtown Tyler website, as well as Gallery Main Street promotional material.