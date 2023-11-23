TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler will be hosting a scavenger hunt on Saturday, in celebration of Small Business Saturday.

According to a Facebook post from Downtown Tyler, the city has partnered with some local businesses to put on a scavenger hunt to commemorate Small Business Saturday. As participants visit the selected businesses, they are tasked to find codewords which are posted somewhere in the business or given by an employee.

Courtesy of Downtown Tyler Facebook page

Participants will be able to submit the codewords they have found to a Google form. For those who submit the correct codewords for each business, the city said they will be entered into a drawing.

According to Downtown Tyler, three winners will be selected from the drawing to win a prize.