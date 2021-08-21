Drive to Remember Car Show fundraiser held in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- Car enthusiasts gathered at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center to celebrate the annual Drive to Remember Car Show.

The event is a fundraiser to help fund research to find a cure for Alzheimer’s.

There were exotic cars such as Ferraris and Mercedes in Longview as well as some American classics like the Dodge Viper and Corvette.

Spectators paid $5 per entry and all proceeds will be going towards fighting Alzheimer’s disease.

“So we have a raffle going on, and it’s $5 dollars a ticket. The winning prize is $500. We have some gift cards and other items that we are giving away,” said Courtney Ingram, an organizer for the Drive to Remember Car Show.

“It’s a really great benefit car show. People are coming together to look at awesome cars, so it’s for a great cause,” mentioned Dustin McGovney, with McGovney Detailing Solutions.

The event was postponed from July to August due to scheduling.

On Saturday, organizers were glad the show was able to happen with a great turnout.