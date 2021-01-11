East Texans can’t resist turning rare snow day into winter play day

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – A Lindale family loved how snow turned East Texas into a winter playground.

Knick Knutson was all smiles Sunday afternoon when the big white flakes started falling. He bundled himself, his wife and three children up and went outside to have fun.

“We haven’t had a lot of snow like this in quite some time,” he said.

The Knutson family was bound and determined to make the most of the snow while it lasted. They were not about to let the fact that they did not have a sled stop them.

They quickly transformed an old cardboard box into a makeshift sled and went skidding across the slick, frozen ground.

Knutson made sure his family enjoyed the winter wonderland to the fullest.

“The kids wanted to get out here and do some snowball fights, (do) some snow angels,” he said, as the snow came down in big flakes.

Sunday’s snowfall was the largest in the Tyler area since 2017.

“We want to take full advantage of it so our kids actually have a chance to see the snow,” he said.

Adrian Gannon, who used to live in New York, also spent time in the snow with a few of his freinds.

“We don’t get so much snow here in Texas from what I hear, so I thought we could do something special,” he said.

Gannon said that although snow is a time to have fun, it is also a time to be careful.

“Everybody stay safe, I know that they’re not used to it in East Texas,” he said.