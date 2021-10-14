East Texans gather at 88th annual ribbon cutting ceremony for Rose Festival

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With the Texas Rose Festival, just days away, East Texans gathered, to celebrate the 88th annual ribbon cutting ceremony and had a morning prayer service on Thursday.

The ribbon cutting is one of the many events that make up the annual Rose Festival.

Each year, the newly elected queen will cut the ribbon. This year’s Rose Queen, Anna Grace Hallmark, had the opportunity of cutting the ribbon after having to miss it last year due to the cancelation.

“Well I think that people think Tyler, Texas and they associate roses,” said Bruce Faulkner, the Texas Rose Festival President. “So the Rose Festival is a celebration of that rose and the association of Tyler. I think that it’s very important that we got this thing started again (and) that we did survive COVID and we’re back doing what we’re supposed to do.”

On Saturday, the parade will be traveling west from Glenwood Boulevard and Front Street.

The weather will be nice and cool for those who want to attend, but East Texans that plan to stay home for the parade, can watch from KETK.com and the KETK mobile app and or tune into KETK at 9 a.m.