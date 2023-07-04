TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hundreds of East Texans gathered at Lindsey Park in Tyler on July 4th for their annual Independence Day fireworks show.

Attendees sat on lawn chairs, picnic blankets and under big tents to watch the fireworks. There were vendors and food trucks at the park and live entertainment before the show.

Tyler Transit buses were also available to attendees to take people to the park for free from the Tyler Armed Forces Reserve Center and Tyler Junior College West Campus.

