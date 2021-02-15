East Texans help each other on snowy roads as cold continues

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – For those who go out on the roads during the winter storm hitting Texas, the possibility of getting stuck is very real.

Luckily, there are good Samaritans out on the roadways willing to help out.

At the Walmart in Longview, a car hit a curb hidden by snow earlier Monday. Another person with a truck was able to hook that car up and keep them from being stuck.

Nick Williams was one of the good Samaritans out Monday afternoon assisting those in need.

“It’s nice to be able to help people,” Williams said. “We just pulled somebody off the loop and came right over here and got another one. Just being able to help some people out. It’s nice.”

Many roads are still impassible and authorities are advising people to stay off the streets if at all possible.

The city of Longview announced Monday that their offices, library, recreation centers and Longview Transit will be closed until further notice.

Longview police are encouraging residents to use this website to see if there are any road closures in their area.

The cold is continuing to settle over East Texas, with dangerous cold expected overnight Monday into Tuesday.