ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The City of Athens invited East Texans out to support local businesses today for their Small Business Saturday event.

People who went to the event all got a map that showed all the businesses who participated in Small Business Saturday. There was food, drinks and even prize drawings at many of the businesses.

Jennifer Browning, a co-owner of Square Fairways spoke about why shopping small is important.

“We have so many mom and pop stores here in Athens and in our small communities around,” said Browning. “And a lot of these people that’s their livelihood and we love supporting all of the families that are trying to take their product to the next level and do something different here in Athens, just like we are.”

Small Business Saturday happens every year after Thanksgiving nationwide and it’s the perfect opportunity to support local businesses.