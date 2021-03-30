East Texas Baptist Men bring help, hope to tornado victims

MOUNT ENTERPRISE, Texas (KETK) — Volunteers are coming together to help residents in Mount Enterprise affected by Saturday’s tornado recover while sharing their faith.

Using heavy equipment, members of the East Texas Baptist Men lift away the rubble that the tornado left behind but they say their most important mission is to lift the spirits of those who were hardest hit.

One woman said she was inside her house when the tornado lifted the house and put it back down. She was glad to receive the help the organization was offering.

Her 1920s-era house is still standing but was heavily damaged. She needed help clearing away the debris and removing a big tree that had fallen against the house.

The Texas Baptist Men has been helping victims of disasters in Texas since 1967. They travel throughout the state, wherever disaster strikes.

“The thing we all have in common is we’re Christians,” said Gene Walker, one of the members. “We love Christ and try to follow his teachings. We are here to help these folks. They are at a very low point in their lives and they not not only need the trees cut, they need encouragement.”

Walker reached out to the homeowner and they prayed together.

Walker said prayer is needed when people are hurting.

“And being a Christian, we are more worried about her (the homeowner) than we are about the trees. We can fix the house. … but we are worried about the people.”