East Texas businesses that will be closed on MLK day

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Many city owned businesses as well as schools will be closed on Monday in remembrance and celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.
The businesses are:
- Bullard City Hall will be closed Monday.
- Non-emergency Smith County offices will be closed Monday.
- Smith County Commisioners Court will meet at its regular time at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
- The City hall offices in San Augustine will be closed.
- Should you have an emergency that requires assistance from the Police Department or Fire Department please call the Sheriff’s Office at 911 or 936-275-2424.
- If you experience an outage with electricity or Water or sewer please call 936-275-2121; press 1 or 0 for other issues. They will ask for the necessary information to get a technician called out to assist you.
- White Oak city offices will be closed on Monday.
- Athens city offices will be closed on Monday.
- Gladewater city offices and the library will be closed on Monday.
- The city office and Municipal Court of Wills Point will be closed on Monday.
- In Nacogdoches residential and commercial garbage, the C. L. Simon Recreation Center, and city offices will be closed on Monday.
- Texas Department of Public Safety offices will be closed on Monday.
- City offices in Van will be closed on Monday.
- The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce will be closed on Monday.
- City Hall in Frankston will be closed on Monday.
- San Augustine city hall offices and some departments will be closed on Monday.