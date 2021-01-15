East Texas businesses that will be closed on MLK day

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Many city owned businesses as well as schools will be closed on Monday in remembrance and celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.

The businesses are:

  • Bullard City Hall will be closed Monday.
  • Non-emergency Smith County offices will be closed Monday.
    • Smith County Commisioners Court will meet at its regular time at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
  • The City hall offices in San Augustine will be closed.
    • Should you have an emergency that requires assistance from the Police Department or Fire Department please call the Sheriff’s Office at 911 or 936-275-2424.
    • If you experience an outage with electricity or Water or sewer please call 936-275-2121; press 1 or 0 for other issues. They will ask for the necessary information to get a technician called out to assist you.
  • White Oak city offices will be closed on Monday.
  • Athens city offices will be closed on Monday.
  • Gladewater city offices and the library will be closed on Monday.
  • The city office and Municipal Court of Wills Point will be closed on Monday.
  • In Nacogdoches residential and commercial garbage, the C. L. Simon Recreation Center, and city offices will be closed on Monday.
  • Texas Department of Public Safety offices will be closed on Monday.
  • City offices in Van will be closed on Monday.
  • The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce will be closed on Monday.
  • City Hall in Frankston will be closed on Monday.
  • San Augustine city hall offices and some departments will be closed on Monday.

