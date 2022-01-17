East Texas Chick-Fil-A locations hold Baked Goods for BackPacks events to benefit food bank

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Local Chick-Fil-A restaurants started hosting their Baked Goods for BackPacks events to help out the East Texas Food Bank.

15 locations will participate from Jan. 17-Jan. 22. When someone buys a cookie or a brownie a donation will be made to the ETFB child hunger program.

The restaurants that are pitching in are in Tyler, Lindale, North Tyler, Lufkin, Texarkana, Palestine, Nacogdoches, Kilgore and Jacksonville.

“Our children are precious and our young people are our greatest asset for the future of East Texas. Our community can only thrive if they thrive,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO for the East Texas Food Bank.

Child food insecurity continues to be a significant issue in East Texas, said the food bank.

The BackPack program works with local schools to identify children at risk of hunger and discreetly provides them with a free backpack of food on Fridays so they will have meals over the weekend. The program works with 148 schools.