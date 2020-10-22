East Texas Chick-fil-A restaurants to support East Texas Food Bank BackPack program

SPRINGFIELD, VA – JULY 26: The sign of a Chick-fil-A is seen July 26, 2012 in Springfield, Virginia. The recent comments on supporting traditional marriage which made by Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy has sparked a big debate on the issue. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Chick-fil-A restaurants in East Texas will host Baked Goods for Backpacks on Oct. 26-31 to benefit the East Texas Food Bank’s BackPack Program.

Each purchase of a Chick-Fil-A brownie or cookie will result in a donation to the ETFB child-hunger program, said Lauren Barnes, communications and marketing director for the East Texas Food Bank.

Participating locations are in Longview, Tyler, Lufkin, Texarkana, Palestine and Nacogdoches.

Chick-fil-A is holding the promotion due to the increased rate of food insecurity among East Texas children due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has increased by 10% with now over 105,000 East Texas children are facing hunger, Barnes said.

The BackPack Program works with local schools to identify children at-risk of hunger and discreetly provides them with a backpack filed with food each Friday.

The BackPack Program is at 148 school sites and serves 6,600 children, she said.

